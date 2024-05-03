PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.119 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years.

Get PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:PTY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.51. The stock had a trading volume of 407,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,207. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.80. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $15.10.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.