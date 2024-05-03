Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Wajax Stock Up 0.1 %

TSE WJX traded up C$0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching C$28.07. 114,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,285. The firm has a market capitalization of C$608.28 million, a PE ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.90. Wajax has a fifty-two week low of C$21.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$32.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.93.

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$542.60 million during the quarter. Wajax had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 17.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that Wajax will post 3.9178404 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Wajax from C$36.00 to C$32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upped their target price on Wajax from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Wajax from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

About Wajax

Wajax Corporation provides equipment, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; marine, off and on highway engines, and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, harvesting heads, log loaders, mulchers, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and woodchippers.

Further Reading

