PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PNF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PNF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years.

PNF traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.62. 11,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,653. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $8.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.70.

About PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

