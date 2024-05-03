Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.890-6.420 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.6 billion-$4.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.6 billion.

Colliers International Group Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Colliers International Group stock traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,135. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.68 and a 200 day moving average of $112.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 81.58 and a beta of 1.50. Colliers International Group has a 1-year low of $83.38 and a 1-year high of $131.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.01). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colliers International Group will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CIGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Colliers International Group from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. National Bankshares cut Colliers International Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $137.88.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

