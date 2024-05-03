NVE Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 (NASDAQ:NVEC)

NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.

NVE Stock Performance

NVEC stock traded down $2.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.00. 19,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,684. NVE has a 12 month low of $64.14 and a 12 month high of $100.19. The company has a market capitalization of $371.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.04.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 57.46%. The company had revenue of $7.08 million for the quarter.

NVE Company Profile

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

