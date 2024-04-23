International Lithium (CVE:ILC) Shares Down 16.7%

International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 16.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 140,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 143% from the average session volume of 57,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

International Lithium Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 85.66, a quick ratio of 54.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.03.

About International Lithium

(Get Free Report)

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Zimbabwe, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium, rubidium, caesium, and rare metal deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Raleigh Lake Lithium and Rubidium Project located in Canada and identifying additional properties in Canada and Zimbabwe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.