C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) PT Raised to $85.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.60.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,569,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,171. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $105.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.18.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 26.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 336.0% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

