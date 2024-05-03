Benchmark Increases DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $52.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DKNG. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.45.

DraftKings Stock Performance

DKNG stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $42.47. The company had a trading volume of 23,758,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,685,093. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $21.07 and a 12-month high of $49.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.70. The stock has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.79 and a beta of 1.87.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.24% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The company’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.87) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DraftKings will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at DraftKings

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $8,178,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,195,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,676,752.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $8,178,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,195,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,676,752.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $29,543,509.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,622,291.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,086,101 shares of company stock worth $45,903,509. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in DraftKings by 773.6% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 20,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 18,094 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 64.8% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 16,713 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 235,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,685,000 after purchasing an additional 10,698 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. 37.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

See Also

