B. Riley Trims Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Target Price to $40.00

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on COHU. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Cohu from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Cohu in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cohu has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Cohu stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.70. 186,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,451. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.46. Cohu has a fifty-two week low of $28.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.22 and a beta of 1.54.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $137.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.94 million. Cohu had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cohu will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 751,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,579,000 after buying an additional 285,537 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cohu by 166.1% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 647,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,294,000 after buying an additional 404,028 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 684,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,582,000 after purchasing an additional 86,030 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 463,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,950,000 after acquiring an additional 45,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cohu by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,105,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,407,000 after purchasing an additional 295,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

