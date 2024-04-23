Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.90

Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.90 and last traded at $18.84, with a volume of 256866 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HTGC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $17.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hercules Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Hercules Capital Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.34.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.48 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 73.26% and a return on equity of 18.60%. Hercules Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graypoint LLC bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,071,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $613,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 348,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,730,000 after purchasing an additional 131,924 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,580,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,015,000 after purchasing an additional 59,263 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $628,000. 19.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Further Reading

