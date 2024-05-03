Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $720,000 Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 103.2% in the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $43.49. 3,389,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,784,344. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $46.86.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 222.80%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.01%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 82.01%.

Altria Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MO. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.90.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

