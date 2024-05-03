Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 11,690 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 52.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,543 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 11,690 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Best Buy by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,839 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Avory & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Best Buy by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,215 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 15,290 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Stock Performance

NYSE:BBY traded up $1.49 on Friday, reaching $73.93. 415,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,918,837. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $86.11. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.21. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 66.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.60.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 28,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $2,293,835.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,105,206.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 3,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $324,991.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,601.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 28,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $2,293,835.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 429,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,105,206.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,023 shares of company stock valued at $4,253,900 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

