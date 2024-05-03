Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 21,358 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 48.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,358 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in Perrigo by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,818,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,050,000 after purchasing an additional 30,239 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 1,080.0% in the third quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,872,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,827 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Perrigo by 0.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,582,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,568,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,379,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,060,000 after purchasing an additional 65,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,931,000 after acquiring an additional 164,849 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PRGO traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.83. The stock had a trading volume of 255,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,340. Perrigo Company plc has a 12 month low of $25.77 and a 12 month high of $40.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -330.45 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.59 and its 200 day moving average is $30.88.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Perrigo from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Perrigo from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PRGO

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Perrigo news, EVP Alison Ives acquired 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.26 per share, for a total transaction of $67,877.40. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 16,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,485.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Perrigo news, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor bought 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.54 per share, for a total transaction of $252,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,070. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alison Ives bought 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.26 per share, with a total value of $67,877.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,485.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 17,990 shares of company stock worth $475,227. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Perrigo Profile

(Free Report)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.