Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Shares Gap Up to $24.96

Shares of Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.96, but opened at $25.80. Nayax shares last traded at $25.80, with a volume of 162 shares trading hands.
The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.59.
Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $66.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.50 million. Nayax had a negative return on equity of 15.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nayax Ltd. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.
Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.
