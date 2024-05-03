PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (PMF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on June 3rd

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:PMF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,652. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.69 and a fifty-two week high of $10.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.25 and its 200-day moving average is $9.12.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

