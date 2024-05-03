Organon & Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:OGN)

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of OGN traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,217,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,945. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.75. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $24.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 16.33% and a negative return on equity of 212.00%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OGN

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Organon & Co. news, insider Kirke Weaver bought 2,720 shares of Organon & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.36 per share, with a total value of $49,939.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,181 shares in the company, valued at $278,723.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.