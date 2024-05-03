PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (PMX) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 10th

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% per year over the last three years.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III alerts:

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Price Performance

Shares of PMX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,267. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.28. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $8.15.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.