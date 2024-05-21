Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blankinship & Foster LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 22,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Motco boosted its position in AbbVie by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $9,184,047.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 14,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $2,509,001.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,802,413.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $9,184,047.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 383,324 shares of company stock worth $67,780,003. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $164.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $290.70 billion, a PE ratio of 48.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $182.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ABBV

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.