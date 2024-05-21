APA (NASDAQ:APA) PT Raised to $35.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Mizuho from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on APA. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of APA from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of APA in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Shares of APA stock opened at $30.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.21. APA has a 12 month low of $28.90 and a 12 month high of $46.15. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 3.29.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. APA had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 45.32%. APA’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that APA will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,648,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,001,000 after buying an additional 2,004,555 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in APA by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,299,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,335 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P raised its position in APA by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 15,705,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,570 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its position in APA by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,235,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,866,000 after purchasing an additional 626,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in APA by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,815,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,701,000 after purchasing an additional 53,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

