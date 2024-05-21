Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,072 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 0.7% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $26,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,325,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,739,000 after acquiring an additional 190,258 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,866,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,244,000 after purchasing an additional 171,161 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,446,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,483,000 after purchasing an additional 254,848 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,199,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,882,000 after purchasing an additional 134,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,847,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,534,000 after purchasing an additional 254,175 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $183.50 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $149.67 and a twelve month high of $184.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.99 and a 200-day moving average of $173.18. The firm has a market cap of $79.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.