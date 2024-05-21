CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common (CXF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on May 31st

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common (TSE:CXF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common Trading Up 0.2 %

TSE CXF opened at C$9.71 on Tuesday. CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common has a one year low of C$8.32 and a one year high of C$10.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.64 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.42.

