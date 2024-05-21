Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys 10,336 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,383 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,336 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $2,542,988,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Comcast by 0.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,019,891 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,040,522,000 after acquiring an additional 141,874 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Comcast by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,688,650 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $687,947,000 after acquiring an additional 570,050 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Comcast by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,692,327 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $644,258,000 after acquiring an additional 329,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Comcast by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,432,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $501,312,000 after acquiring an additional 581,163 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $39.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $153.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.54 and its 200-day moving average is $42.14. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $47.46.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

