Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target to $16.00

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.54% from the stock’s previous close.

LSPD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TD Securities increased their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Lightspeed Commerce from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Shares of LSPD stock opened at $15.31 on Tuesday. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $21.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 6.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSPD. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the first quarter worth $141,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 13.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 44.1% during the third quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 7,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

