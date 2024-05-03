Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Plans $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Selective Insurance Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Selective Insurance Group has a payout ratio of 16.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Selective Insurance Group to earn $8.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.6%.

SIGI traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.41. 645,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,688. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Selective Insurance Group has a one year low of $91.99 and a one year high of $109.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.55.

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Brenda M. Hall sold 2,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.88, for a total transaction of $278,040.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,904.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SIGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Selective Insurance Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.17.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

