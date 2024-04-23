iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 391,867 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 318,338 shares.The stock last traded at $29.30 and had previously closed at $29.23.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.53. The company has a market capitalization of $981.63 million, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.14.

Get iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth about $215,000.

About iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.