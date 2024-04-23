Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Trading Up 7.7%

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) were up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $174.12 and last traded at $172.86. Approximately 32,052 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 58,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.43.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.18. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 50.27%. The business had revenue of $520.93 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 12.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 8.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 11.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

