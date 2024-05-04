Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 4,512 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 375,604 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $60,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 243.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,920,668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $409,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,489 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,506,127 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $350,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,813 shares during the period. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth about $140,050,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,505,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,471,269,000 after purchasing an additional 693,443 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,614,036 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $226,046,000 after purchasing an additional 649,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ TMUS traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $164.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,274,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,547,083. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.68 and its 200 day moving average is $157.61. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $168.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.48.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total transaction of $984,363.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,274,364.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $6,442,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 496,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,886,597.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total transaction of $984,363.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,274,364.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,359,509 shares of company stock valued at $1,033,407,661 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.33.

View Our Latest Report on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.