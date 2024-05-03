Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:PDO) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:PDO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.128 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

PDO traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.28. 342,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,238. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.99 and its 200 day moving average is $12.48. Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $13.31.

