Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Price Performance
Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.56. 360,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,979. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.54. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $8.93.
About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund
