Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Buys 2,208 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,444 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Comcast by 94.1% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $39.28. 8,461,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,596,348. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.14. The firm has a market cap of $154.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

