Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Acquires 41,214 Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,214 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF makes up about 2.0% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.38% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $6,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 4,409.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

NYSEARCA DFSV traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,198. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $30.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.21.

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

