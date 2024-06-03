Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 14.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 14.2% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Institutional investors own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Broadband

In related news, Director J David Wargo sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $630,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,332 shares in the company, valued at $6,096,013.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,435,830 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Stock Up 2.9 %

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $54.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.64. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $47.17 and a 1-year high of $95.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($1.11). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 87.75% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.46 million. On average, analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.