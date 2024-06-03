Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $12.75 Million Stock Position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 864,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,552 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.63% of Bumble worth $12,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bumble by 39.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Bumble by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 19,996 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Bumble by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 143,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bumble by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bumble in the third quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BMBL shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Bumble from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Bumble from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Bumble from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bumble in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bumble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.89.

Bumble stock opened at $11.70 on Monday. Bumble Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $21.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 68.82 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day moving average is $12.61.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.12. Bumble had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $267.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bumble Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

