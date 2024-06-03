Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform”

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.75 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 68.71% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on shares of Gold Royalty in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.28.

Gold Royalty stock opened at $1.63 on Monday. Gold Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $237.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.89 million for the quarter. Gold Royalty had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 484.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gold Royalty will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GROY. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Gold Royalty by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,898,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,670,000 after buying an additional 525,594 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Gold Royalty by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 257,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 106,700 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Royalty during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Gold Royalty in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Royalty in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Gold Royalty Company Profile

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term returns for its investors.

