Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) Research Coverage Started at Craig Hallum

Research analysts at Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target suggests a potential upside of 72.41% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PESI. StockNews.com cut Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.
Perma-Fix Environmental Services Stock Performance
Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a negative return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $13.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Perma-Fix Environmental Services will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Perma-Fix Environmental Services
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.52% of the company’s stock.
Perma-Fix Environmental Services Company Profile
Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. The company through Treatment and Services segments. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.
