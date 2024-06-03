Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 292 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lessened its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 513 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,391,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 6.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in IQVIA by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 17,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IQV opened at $219.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.42 and a 12-month high of $261.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $234.24 and its 200 day moving average is $229.88.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $254.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.57.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

