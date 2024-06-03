Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $12.96 Million Stock Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,051 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Qualys worth $12,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Qualys during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Qualys by 218.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Qualys by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Qualys by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on QLYS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.23.

Insider Transactions at Qualys

In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $155,876.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,654,132.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Qualys news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $155,876.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,654,132.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy Pfeiffer sold 2,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.72, for a total value of $291,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,490 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,162.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,920 shares of company stock valued at $2,904,451. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qualys Price Performance

Shares of QLYS opened at $140.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.05. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $122.53 and a one year high of $206.35. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 0.47.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $145.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.67 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 28.48%. On average, analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Qualys

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.