Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Stock Holdings Boosted by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,277 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 2.14% of Mesa Laboratories worth $12,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 515.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 6,698 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLAB opened at $95.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 562.97 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.86 and a 12-month high of $145.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 376.49%.

Separately, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Mesa Laboratories from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Clinical Genomics, Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Biopharmaceutical Development, and Calibration Solutions.

