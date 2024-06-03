Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Now Covered by Roth Mkm

Analysts at Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.23% from the company’s current price.

SPWH has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $3.81 on Monday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a twelve month low of $2.74 and a twelve month high of $6.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 0.73.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.10. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $370.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 185.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 47,912 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 24.9% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 479,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 95,500 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 5.3% during the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 701,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 35,300 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2,861.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,759,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 19.6% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 151,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 24,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

