Eagle Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 20,259 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Berry Global Group worth $12,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BERY. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 203.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Berry Global Group by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

Berry Global Group stock opened at $59.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.92 and a twelve month high of $69.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.92. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.05. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.13%.

Insider Activity at Berry Global Group

In other news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $67,404.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,197,661.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $67,404.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,197,661.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter T. Thomas acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.50 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,407 shares in the company, valued at $262,216.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on BERY. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.60.

Berry Global Group Profile

(Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

