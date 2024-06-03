Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL)

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 24.10% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Proficient Auto Logistics Trading Up 1.2 %

PAL opened at $15.31 on Monday. Proficient Auto Logistics has a 52-week low of $14.74 and a 52-week high of $15.38.

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc focuses on providing auto transportation and logistics services in North America. It primarily focuses on transporting and delivering finished vehicles from automotive production facilities, ports of entry, and rail yards to a network of automotive dealerships. The company operates approximately 1,130 auto transport vehicles and trailers, including 615 company-owned transport vehicles and trailers.

