Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,210 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,210 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $12,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,384,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,343,000 after buying an additional 383,828 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 982,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,273,000 after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 207.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 753,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,429,000 after acquiring an additional 508,638 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 696,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,471,000 after purchasing an additional 238,489 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 522,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,378,000 after acquiring an additional 14,296 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Craig Clay sold 5,698 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $376,181.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 148,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,820,342.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Craig Clay sold 5,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $376,181.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,820,342.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 132,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total transaction of $8,401,402.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,100,431 shares in the company, valued at $133,629,420.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 452,909 shares of company stock valued at $28,385,426 over the last ninety days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on DFIN shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. B. Riley increased their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DFIN opened at $60.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.98 and a 12-month high of $66.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.77.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $203.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.10 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 24.68%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

Further Reading

