Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Trims Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $642,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 14,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 6,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

CIBR stock opened at $53.34 on Monday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $43.08 and a 1-year high of $59.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.65.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

