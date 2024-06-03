Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Stake Lessened by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lessened its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Prologis by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,519,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,853,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,211 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Prologis by 1.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,224,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,820,577,000 after purchasing an additional 197,693 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Prologis by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,721,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,427,453,000 after buying an additional 92,036 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,325,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,642,997,000 after buying an additional 123,902 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,519,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,268,992,000 after acquiring an additional 175,276 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of PLD stock opened at $110.49 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.48 and a 200-day moving average of $122.53. The stock has a market cap of $102.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.07. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.64 and a 52-week high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 112.28%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Prologis from $149.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on Prologis from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.76.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

