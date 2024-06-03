National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

National Grid (NYSE:NGG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NGG. BNP Paribas upgraded National Grid from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Grid has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,050.00.

NYSE NGG opened at $57.86 on Monday. National Grid has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $73.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.89 and a 200-day moving average of $66.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in National Grid by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in National Grid by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in National Grid by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in National Grid by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

