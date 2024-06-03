Eagle Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 25,422 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.61% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $12,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,283,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 15.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 77,709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,990,000 after acquiring an additional 10,133 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,013,000 after purchasing an additional 12,053 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Price Performance

AGM stock opened at $174.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 1 year low of $132.47 and a 1 year high of $199.40.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Dividend Announcement

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by $0.02. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $403.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

(Free Report)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

Featured Stories

