Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Takes Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NYCB opened at $3.29 on Monday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $14.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 329.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.10.

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,000.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on NYCB shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered New York Community Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.39.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Marshall Lux acquired 27,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,377.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

