Beldex Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $215.88 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 21st. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0335 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $215.88 million and approximately $4.88 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,740.37 or 0.05369920 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00058548 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00011295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00019282 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00013719 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00012639 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00003581 BTC.

About Beldex

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,924,245,493 coins and its circulating supply is 6,446,865,493 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

