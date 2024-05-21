Insider Selling: iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Senior Officer Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$92.01, for a total transaction of C$460,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$46,003.60.

Alain Bergeron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 16th, Alain Bergeron sold 5,000 shares of iA Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.41, for a total transaction of C$452,070.00.

On Monday, March 25th, Alain Bergeron sold 5,000 shares of iA Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$84.59, for a total transaction of C$422,937.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Alain Bergeron sold 5,000 shares of iA Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.63, for a total transaction of C$433,140.00.

Shares of IAG stock traded up C$0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$92.45. 325,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,254. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$85.68 and a 200-day moving average price of C$87.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$77.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$93.90.

iA Financial ( TSE:IAG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.49 by C($0.15). iA Financial had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of C$1.55 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that iA Financial Co. Inc. will post 10.3700341 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. iA Financial’s payout ratio is presently 43.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IAG shares. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on iA Financial from C$104.00 to C$95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. CIBC upgraded iA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$97.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on iA Financial from C$101.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on iA Financial from C$101.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$89.72.

About iA Financial

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

