Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Has $295,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 802.5% during the fourth quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 46,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 41,336 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 455,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 256,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,896,000 after acquiring an additional 5,162 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares during the period. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter.

JPST traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.41. 2,561,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,843,100. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.31. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $50.51.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

